Finally! Rifle Paper Co.’s First-Ever Wallpaper Collection is Here
With 76 different designs, there’s something for everyone.
Is your house in need of a little more whimsy? Rifle Paper Co. is here to help.
The beloved purveyor of botanical prints has finally launched its first permanent wallpaper collection. And let’s just say it was worth the wait.
The new line, produced by York Wallcovering, includes 76 different botanical designs featuring bold florals, metallic accents, and sophisticated color palettes. Choose between find Rifle favorites (hello, Garden Party and Peonies!) as well as brand-new patterns like the timeless Laurel, and Camont, a bold print inspired by an 18th-century farmhouse in Gascony, France.
Can’t decide? Who could blame you! Fortunately, 8 × 10” samples are available for just $2.50 a piece.
WATCH: Choosing & Hanging Wallpaper
"We worked together to create a collection that offers designs for customers who love our bold florals, but we’ve also brought our signature aesthetic to new takes on classic designs that will work in a wide variety of homes," Anna Bond, Rifle Paper Co. founder and chief creative officer, told House Beautiful, adding that "wallpaper has consistently been a top search term on our site."
Available now, collection pricing ranges from $90.00-$220.00 per roll and all designs are available to shop at RiflePaperCo.com and YorkWallCoverings.com.