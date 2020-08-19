Reese Witherspoon to Produce New Country Music Competition Series, My Kind of Country

"Well, it’s not looking like I’ll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming Dolly Parton… but this might just be the next best thing!"

What if we told you there was a new country music talent search show coming to town? What if we told you that America's sweetheart Reese Witherspoon was producing? Total fantasy, right? Well, believe it or not, that wish is about to be granted thanks to a new project coming from Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine, and Apple TV+. The talent search competition series, My Kind of Country, will air on the streaming platform, marking Witherspoon's third show for the digital network, joining the Screen Actors Guild Award-winning The Morning Show and the NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told.

The actor and producer shared the exciting announcement on social media on Monday, and we can't wait to see this series come to fruition.

"Well, it’s not looking like I’ll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming @DollyParton… but this might just be the next best thing! I am beyond excited to share that @HelloSunshine will be partnering with @Apple to bring y’all it’s very first competition series called 'My Kind of Country'…. the search for extraordinary country music talent," Witherspoon begins her post.

"Growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, Country music has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. The history of songwriting and recording, the artistry of matching lyrics and chords, the true expression of what is happening to humanity right now... not to mention the dazzling stage performances that bring you to your feet!" she continues. Wrapping up her post, Witherspoon reflects on the fact that we have much work to do in bringing the voices of those that country music typically overlooks into the spotlight. "I’ve been incredibly inspired by all artists who continue to blaze bold new trails and our hope is to discover musicians who are revolutionizing country music and help amplify their voices and bring the JOY of Country Music to everyone around the world!" she concludes. No small task, but if anyone can do it, we have faith in Lady Witherspoon.

What's your favorite country music show to watch these days? Are you all about Team Blake on The Voice or do you prefer the fictionalized world of Nashville?

