Ree Drummond's Daughters Paige and Alex Debate Which Sister Is the Better Cook

When you're the daughters of a Food Network star like Ree Drummond, the pressure is on to show your own chops in the kitchen. And as it turns out, it's a bit of a contentious topic at the Ranch as to which sister is better behind the cutting board. In a recent Instagram Live video on The Pioneer Woman Magazine's account, Paige and Alex, get to discussing their cooking talent — and like most siblings, their views doesn't completely align.

In the Christmas Eve chat, Alex makes some concessions to her younger sister's skills, stating, "Paige is better at baking, but I would like to think that I'm better at cooking. I like to make healthy recipes." Considering Paige is simultaneously baking a chocolate cake while filming this video, we would indeed give the baking edge to the younger Drummond sis.

After Alex responds, Paige then makes her POV loud and clear, saying, "Here's the thing, though. Alex makes her own healthy recipes because she's trying to 'lose weight for the wedding,'" and adding that she doesn't need to lose any weight. (Alex is set to marry her fiancé Mauricio Scott this year.) "I just kind of cook whatever I'm craving. 'Cause I'm not 6'1" for no reason. I use the height to my advantage," she continues.

Watch the full video below. (Fast forward to the 12:49 mark to hear their thoughts on how their talent stacks up in the kitchen.)

With the Drummond kids pitching in with filming The Pioneer Woman during the coronavirus pandemic, we wonder if a friendly cook-off (or cookies-off!) between Alex and Paige is on the horizon.