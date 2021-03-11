Ree Drummond Shares Update on Husband Ladd and Nephew Caleb Following Terrifying Truck Crash Near Family Ranch

It's been a scary time for Ree Drummond and her family following a head-on truck collision near the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma yesterday afternoon on Wednesday, March 10. From what we know so far according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Drummond's nephew, Caleb, 21, and her husband Ladd, who is in his 50s, crashed two firetrucks into each other head-on amidst low visibility. When the accident occurred, they were heading out to battle a fire near their property where they both work as cattle farmers as PEOPLE reported from a copy they obtained of the report.

At the time of the incident neither Ladd nor Caleb had their seatbelts on, as the report noted, and Caleb "was ejected approximately 70 feet from point of rest." As the report also revealed, Caleb was taken to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition. Ladd initially refused medical treatment at the scene, but a subsequent report from Tulsa's Fox23 News shared that they were told by emergency management officials that he was later transported by a helicopter to the hospital, though his injuries remain unknown.

Despite all this frightening news, we're relieved to learn that things appear to be looking up: "I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family. Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay," Ree Drummond updated her fans on Facebook earlier today. "As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse. Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot." So far, some 22,000 people have commented on the post, offering their words of support and letting Drummond know they're hoping for the best.