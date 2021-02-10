Ree Drummond Dishes Up New Line of Pioneer Woman Seasonings

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ree Drummond is getting spicy!

With a new line of seasonings inspired by fan-favorite recipes from Drummond herself, it's now easier than ever to cook like the Pioneer Woman at home—ranch hands not required.

The celebrity chef announced a new partnership with Old World Spices & Seasonings Inc. to bring her signature flavors into kitchens nationwide via a line of custom seasonings.

"I couldn't be more excited to offer home cooks and chefs alike my favorite seasoning blends, which make it easier than ever to create super flavorful recipes," Drummond said in a news release. "Inspired by the dishes I've made for my family through the years, my line of pre-mixed spices makes it a cinch to season and add excitement to your busy weeknight dinners. I use them daily in my own kitchen, and I know you'll love them, too!"

The current varieties ($8.95 each) are available for purchase online through Walmart.com and Amazon.com. The Pioneer Woman seasonings will be available for in-store purchase at Kroger this spring, as well as at local retail chains across the United States.