Ree Drummond’s New Ice Cream Collection Is Homemade Fun for the Whole Family
We’ve got the scoop!
Ree Drummond is slowly but surely cornering the market on every single type of taste.
Just over a month after debuting her line of spices, Ree Drummond is giving us something sweet for spring.
The Pioneer Woman brand's first-ever ice cream collection, available exclusively at Walmart, includes an easy-to-use ice cream maker and a variety of ice cream mixes so you can quickly whip up homemade ice cream for the whole family. How fun is that?
Featuring a real wood exterior that is accented by Ree's signature Sweet Rose pattern, the four-quart, heavy-duty freezing canister includes an electric motor-driven paddle, see-through lid and interior plastic liner to make cleanup a breeze.
"My Ice Cream Maker Collection, available at Walmart, gives you everything you need to satisfy your sweet tooth and whip up tasty frozen treats everyone will absolutely love," Drummond said in a news release. "From my gorgeous ice cream maker to my scrumptious ice cream mixes, I can't wait to see the delicious fun you create at home!"
The new line of ice cream mixes features a variety of flavors inspired by the confections at Charlie's Sweet Shop, Drummond's ice cream and candy store in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. They include:
- Birthday Cake
- Salted Carmel
- Toffee Caramel
- Mint Chip
- Rock Salt
The Pioneer Woman 4 Quart Ice Cream Maker retails for $39.94 and The Pioneer Woman Ice Cream Mixes are available for $3.96 individually and can be purchased in multiple packs. All products are available exclusively at Walmart and on Walmart.com.
Save some for us, y'all!