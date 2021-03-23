There's no shortage of hungry mouths on the Drummond family ranch.

Ree Drummond Shares What Happens to the Leftover Food on The Pioneer Woman Set

Ree Drummond has filmed 15 seasons of The Pioneer Woman from the kitchen of her family's ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

That's a lot of food!

If you've found yourself wondering what happens to the heaps of delicious leftovers when the cameras stop rolling, you're not alone. It's such a common question that there's an entire article on The Pioneer Woman website dedicated to solving the culinary mystery.

As it turns out, the answer is quite simple.

"Ree's cowboy husband and four growing kids make easy work of getting rid of her latest recipes!" the website explains.

In a pinch, members of the 25-plus person crew who help film the Food Network series are also happy to help take care of any scraps, though her kids have been producing the show while her UK-based team has been unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If my family doesn't finish it off, the crew definitely will," Drummond shared.

And for the food that has been sitting out too long? That's when the family's seven dogs step in.

"In those cases when the food needs to be held on to a little longer for photography or other reasons, the Drummond dogs are the happy recipients," Drummond said.