Exclusive: Ree Drummond and Walmart Debut Brand-New Pioneer Woman Apparel Collection
Did someone say floral blousy tops?
Ree Drummond is debuting her first clothing line with Walmart today and we have your first look. The unofficial queen of Pawhuska, Oklahoma has long been cultivating her empire from turning her small town into a tourism destination with The Mercantile, The Boarding House, and even a pizza joint, to her extensive brand of kitchenware and home goods sold at Walmarts nationwide. She even has an interactive virtual series with the big box giant, "Set the Table with The Pioneer Woman where Drummond shares tips and tricks for hosting and setting the perfect table.
Now, you can add clothing label to her list of achievements. And for those of us long-time fans, that hardly comes as a surprise. Viewers of her Food Network show know that her unique sense of style, and those blousy floral tops are just as much a part of the show as her cooking, family, and ranch are.
Well, starting today, you can dress just like Ree. Drummond has once again partnered with Walmart to release her very own Pioneer Woman Collection featuring, you guessed it, floral flowy tops as well as denim leggings and layering tanks to complete the look. The entire collection is available exclusively at Walmart.com.
"I am beyond excited about my clothing line available on Walmart.com! The collection includes gorgeous kimonos and feminine blouses in my signature floral prints, along with layering pieces so you can put together a great look." Drummond shared with Southern Living via email. Launching today, the initial collection will include 38 items available in sizes S – XXL all priced between $12.99 - $29.99. The busy working mom truly wants her clothes to be for everyone. "I designed my clothing line with comfort and confidence in mind, carefully selecting a collection of pieces in bright patterns and floral prints that can be worn for just about any occasion. Using a combination of comfortable fabrics allows you to create a variety of stylish looks – from sleek and smooth to flowy and crinkled – that all pair well with stretchy denim...or your favorite comfy leggings!"
The versatile line has something for every woman of any age, and it looks to be a family affair for the Drummonds. "Colorful, comfortable, and stylish, these pieces are easy to fall in love with! I won't be surprised if a piece or two find their way into my own daughters' closets! They can be dressed up or dressed down, whatever the occasion!"
