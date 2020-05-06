Ree Drummond Just Wants Kisses From Her Kids for Mother's Day

As we all hunker down at home during the coronavirus pandemic, it will be tough not seeing the moms, grandmas, aunts, and other influential women in our lives this Mother's Day. Many of us are turning to ideas to celebrate mama from afar this year, but we're still loving learning about some of the traditions in the households of our favorite celebrities.

As The Cheat Sheet recently reported, Ree Drummond, star of the Food Network's The Pioneer Woman, shed some light on the most meaningful Mother's Day gifts from her children in the spring issue of The Pioneer Woman magazine. "I would love any spa treatment, like a three-hour pedicure—that would be heaven! I’m also a big fan of breakfast in bed," Drummond explained in the issue. "The kids used to make it when they were little, but now that the girls are out of the house and the boys are grown, it doesn’t happen very often. These days, with the kids off in different directions, I’m happy (thrilled!) with a kiss on the cheek from whatever child is around!"

As Drummond has been documenting on social media, she's been staying at home on her Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch with her kids and making the most of the difficult time with her family by her side, so those cheek kiss wishes may very well come true. Her kids have even pitched in to film her Food Network series so the show can continue on in the absence of her regular film crew.

While some of us have our kids at home, too, or we are staying with parents, there are many others who won't be able to be with their loved ones this Mother's Day.

Zoom brunch and The Pioneer Woman viewing this Sunday morning, anyone? We know we'll be tuning in and sending virtual chocolate cakes to all the leading ladies in our life.