Ree Drummond Shares the Best Homemade Ranch Salad Dressing

I love ranch dressing. You love ranch dressing. We all love ranch dressing. Creamy. Tangy. Perfect. But what's the one thing that can make this salad staple even better? When it's Ree Drummond's recipe.

Thankfully, in a recent Instagram post, The Pioneer Woman was able to save us from another Sad Salad day and gift us with the recipe for her easy-to-make homemade ranch dressing.

In the caption to her colorful salad photo, Drummond expresses her love for making a casual salad presentation by tearing some lettuce and chopping up some fresh veggies. "I love this approach to salad because I’m lazy. But it’s pretty, so I’m rewarded for my laziness, which makes my day. A big ring of carelessly torn lettuce topped with haphazard chunks of tomato and bell pepper, and thick, low-effort slices of cucumber," Drummond writes. Now, onto the glorious dip or dressing situation: "Put a bowl of dressing in the middle: this one’s 1/2 cup buttermilk, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1 teaspoon white vinegar, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, salt and freshly ground black pepper. You can approach this as a salad OR a veggie and dip situation," she writes. "Perfect for the hot flashes of summer! 😂 Hypothetically speaking, of course," she concludes, making us elicit quite the chuckle. Check out the photos below.

What do you think of this casual salad plating? Are you all about lazy summer salads, too? We sure think if you just add a porch and sweet tea you've got all the victuals of a perfect July lunch.

