Ree and Ladd Drummond Got the Sweetest Valentine's Day Gift from Daughter Paige

Children pitch in to make mom and dad's life a little bit easier. Or at least, that's what Ree and Ladd Drummond's 21-year-old daughter Paige—who's currently a student at the University of Arkansas—did over the holiday weekend for her famous family. Mama Ree, clearly beaming by the kind gesture from her second oldest child, took to Instagram to share an adorable shot of Paige bundled up for the winter as she sat perched on a bale of hay amidst the cows on the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Image zoom Credit: Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fans were quick to reply to the post, with messages ranging from "You've raised terrific kids" to "That's a good girl. Chopping ice is no fun! I know!" One commenter even inquired "Any young calves? Trying to keep mine warm. I wish I could bring in the house."

Paige, meanwhile, took to her Instagram account to share another photo of her pitching in on the Drummond Ranch, this time swapping the warming beanie for a stylish beige cowboy hat. "Came home on Valentine's Day to help out on the ranch. I'm my dad's favorite son," she jokingly captioned the photo. Her sister Alex (who is busy planning her upcoming nuptials at the family ranch!) chimed in with "Luv" while Ree hopped into the comments section to say "love you, Paigie!" We hope everyone on the ranch stayed safe and warm while celebrating Valentine's Day on Sunday and Presidents' Day on Monday.