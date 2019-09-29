The Trick to Easy Dinners Ree Drummond Always Has in Her Freezer
Sure, she's at the helm of a popular television show and an ever-growing business empire, but other than that, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is just like the rest us.
As mom of four on a working cattle ranch in rural Oklahoma, it's fair to say that she has a lot on her plate—pun intended. Fortunately, she's got a few tricks up her "blousy" sleeves.
Speaking with Kitchn recently, the Food Network star revealed that it's her freezer that's the key to getting meals on the table when life gets hectic.
"I love my freezer, it's my life. I live in the country so it's kind of the ticket to my sanity sometimes," Drummond said. "A lot of my cookbooks and shows are centered around freezer cooking and making things ahead."
And there's one thing in particular she tries to always have in her freezer: homemade meatballs.
They're quick, versatile, and guaranteed crowd-pleasers. "I'll package them up in groups of 12 and 24 and you can throw them into a pot of marinara, you can make Swedish meatballs, you can do sliders," she told Kitchn.
"Basically," she concluded, "There's nothing a meatball can't do."
We certainly can't disagree with that!