Ree Drummond's Cute Semi-Autobiographical Children's Book is Available Now
You're going to want to add this sweet picture book to your child's collection.
Ree Drummond is one step closer to conquering the world. With a Food Network show, a line of Walmart cookware, and a popular new general store under her belt, The Pioneer Woman is embarking on a new adventure in children's books.
Drummond recently announced that she's releasing an illustrated children's book series called Little Ree (available now) inspired in large part by her move from the city to the country.
"Little Ree is a semi-autobiographical tale of my transition to country life after marriage, as seen through the eyes of a little girl named—wait for it—Ree!" Drummond wrote on her blog.
Drummond, who left Los Angeles for a working ranch outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma when she married her husband, translated the real-life lessons she learned adjusting life in the county into a sweet children's story.
"I was all grown up when I moved out to the country. When I first arrived, I felt so out of place! But eventually, I looked around and discovered all the wonderful things about country life. So I decided to write a story about my experiences, as seen through the eyes of a little girl named Ree," Drummond writes in the description of the book on Amazon. "Little Ree moves to the country and feels as scared and unsure as I was. But then she finds that if she sets her mind to it, being a country girl is a pretty cool thing. Come along on her adventures!"
You might also be interested in:
Soon Drummond is embarking on a mini-tour to promote the book, with stops in Greensboro, Nashville, and more. Little Ree is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Books-a-Million.