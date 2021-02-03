Ree Drummond Reveals Wedding Dress Shopping with Daughter Alex Brought Her to Tears

"...someone must have been chopping onions in that bridal shop, because I'll be darned if I didn't tear up!"

It seems like just yesterday we learned that Ree Drummond's daughter Alex was engaged to her boyfriend Mauricio Scott (at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas!) and now a walk down the aisle is less than three months away.

Ever-sentimental, Drummond took to her blog on ThePioneerWoman.com to share some exciting details about the event, along with some reflections on the planning process. First off, after looking for a wedding venue around Tulsa, the couple ultimately decided to wed at the family's famed ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, a place particularly dear to Alex's heart, having grown up on the property. "We cross our fingers that the weather on the evening of the wedding is as peaceful as it was in this photo," she wrote, alongside a photo of a surreal Oklahoma sunset. "But we aren't going to hold our breath. It's Oklahoma, after all. Wheeee!"

Later in the post, Drummond revealed that going wedding dress shopping with her daughter had her all misty-eyed. "I have seen all those scenes in movies where the mom cries the moment her daughter finds 'the' wedding dress and I never thought that would be me…but someone must have been chopping onions in that bridal shop, because I'll be darned if I didn't tear up!" she shared. We're excited to see Alex's sure-to-be-gorgeous dress. Any predictions, fellow Pioneer Woman superfans?

To hear Drummond spill more tea on her daughter's big day — from the band to the happy couple's sweet relationship — read the full post here. Worth noting: In light of the coronavirus pandemic plans are subject to change, and the CDC currently urges everyone at this time to delay travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

