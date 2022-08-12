Watch Reba McEntire Lay Down the Law in the First Trailer for "The Hammer"
Our first look at Reba McEntire as "firecracker" traveling Judge Kim Wheeler is here!
McEntire stars alongside boyfriend Rex Lin in the forthcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer, inspired by the true story of Wheeler, a tough-as-nails lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada after her predecessor dies under suspicious circumstances.
The country legend, who also serves as executive on the project, shared a trailer for the television movie on social media yesterday. The high-energy teaser shows McEntire as a no-nonsense country judge who isn't afraid to face down a gun or get her hands dirty—and boy does it look good!
The Hammer also stars McEntire's former Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman, who plays her onscreen sister. The singer's real-life boyfriend, Lin, plays a "mysterious cowboy with unknown motives."
"Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno—a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen," the official logline teases. "With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice that quickly earns her the nickname 'The Hammer.' As the investigation of the former judge's death heats up, Kim's sister Kris, who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served."
The Hammer is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023.