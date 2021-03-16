This week marks the one-year anniversary of the matriarch’s death.

Reba McEntire Pays Tribute to Her Late Mama With Emotional Video for "You Never Gave up on Me"

Reba McEntire marked the one-year anniversary of her mother Jacqueline's death with a music video for her song "You Never Gave Up on Me."

The black-and-white video, released Monday, begins with Reba's acceptance speech for the Female Vocalist of the Year award at the 1984 CMA Awards—an honor she dedicated to her mama.

The moving tribute contains roughly four minutes of vintage McEntire family photographs and video clips spanning Reba's childhood in small-town Oklahoma to the heights of her entertainment career.

"I'm here where I was always meant to be. I never gave up 'cause you never gave up on me," the Grammy-winner sings.

"One year ago, yesterday, Mama went to heaven. I know she's still not giving up on me," the Reba wrote on Instagram Monday. "Thank you, Mama."

Jacqueline died on March 14, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 93 years old.

"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go," the country star previously shared on social media. "Cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy, and all her family and friends."

WATCH: Reba McEntire To Star in New Fried Green Tomatoes Series

"You Never Gave Up on Me" is featured on Reba's 2019 album, Stronger Than the Truth.