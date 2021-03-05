Reba McEntire to Star in Lifetime Holiday Movie, Christmas in Tune

Reba McEntire fans, you're going to want to hold onto your cowboy hats for this one: The country star is slated to star in and produce two movies for Lifetime, and one of the films will be a Christmas movie. Currently, the working title is Christmas in Tune and the movie will be a tentpole movie for the network's annual holiday slate, It's a Wonderful Lifetime, with filming expected to start this spring. The movie will feature an original holiday song by McEntire. Christmas in Tune is written by Juliet Giglio and Keith Giglio and produced by Hartbreak Films. Paula Hart and Reba McEntire will act as executive producers. The plot synopsis is as follows, per a company press release:

Christmas In Tune tells the story of Belle, a marketing executive who is worried she may lose her job. She decides to reunite a singing duo for a charity Christmas concert in order, but the problem is — the singers are actually her parents and they have not spoken to each other in years! Soon the at-odds couple is helping Belle get her life in order and she begins her own romantic duet with the new man in her life.

In addition to this project, McEntire will also star in and produce another non-holiday movie for the network, which is in development for 2022.

"[McEntire] has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one — but two movies for us," said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN, in the same media statement. "[McEntire] has been part of Lifetime's air many years ago and we can't wait to welcome her back!"

McEntire also expressed her excitement for the movies, adding, "I am thrilled to partner with Lifetime for a return to television movies! My fans and I enjoy their programming and loved watching the Reba show there for so many years."

WATCH: Reba McEntire Looks Back on Her Broadway Debut in Annie Get Your Gun 20 Years Ago