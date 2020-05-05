Reba McEntire Shares Throwback Clip of Funny "9 to 5" Performance on Reba

As we stay safely at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, we've certainly had plenty of time to catch up on new television shows and rewatch old favorites. In recent weeks, we've enjoyed streaming British shows and documentaries, we've checked out plenty of feel-good movies and TV series, and we've watched more Golden Girls' episodes than we can count. We've also used all the downtime to watch some of our favorite country music artists, from Keith Urban to Eric Church, livestream their performances. And then there has been Dolly, oh, has there been Dolly. Whether we're tuning into Dolly Parton reading bedtime stories for children (and, grown-ups, too) or watching her recently released Netflix series, Heartstrings, we've had no shortage of Queen of Country content during the quarantine.

Now, we were thrilled to get a mashup of both country music and a beloved TV series with a throwback from the one and only Reba McEntire. A Dolly tune is even prominently featured in this hybrid, to boot. Recently, McEntire shared a short video clip on Instagram from her hit TV show, Reba, that will quickly be recognized by the show's devotees: A karaoke performance of Parton's hit single "9 to 5" featuring Barbara Jean, the new wife of Reba's character's ex-husband, and Cheyenne, Reba's daughter on the series.

We love Reba's hilarious reaction to covering the country music classic. Watch the clip below.

WATCH: Reba McEntire's Best Advice

Now, it's safe to say that while we already have season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Downton Abbey, and Barefoot Contessa on our quarantine queue, we're definitely adding Reba to our list as well.

What shows and movies have you been enjoying as of late? We'd love to hear any new favorites you've been enjoying or timeless shows and movies you can't stop rewatching.