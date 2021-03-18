Reba McEntire Honors Her Late Bandmates on 30th Anniversary of Fatal Plane Crash

Reba McEntire marked the 30th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of her bandmates and tour manager with a heartfelt post on social media Tuesday.

Ten people, including seven members of the country legend's band, died on March 16, 1991, when their twin-engine jet crashed just after taking off from Brown Field Airport in San Diego, killing all on board.

"No matter how long ago a tragedy happened and no matter how much time goes by after losing people we love...the anniversaries of losing them still sting and memories come rushing in," McEntire wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of the departed. "Praying for peace today along with all the families of Chris Austin, Kirk Cappello, Joey Cigainero, Paula Kaye Evans, Jim Hammon, Terry Jackson, Tony Saputo, and Michael Thomas."

The songstress has been open about the impact the tragedy has had on her life, and how she has relied on friends and family to pull her through the darkest times.

Last year, McEntire recalled the important role Kenny Rogers played in helping her get back on her feet after that devastating accident.

"Kenny [Rogers] saved my sanity in '91 when he asked me to come do The Gambler movie," the Grammy-winner revealed. The NBC made-for-TV movie, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, wound up being a cathartic experience for the country star. "I was still in a state of disbelief and not knowing what I'm gonna do moving forward after the plane crash."

The anniversary of the plane crash falls heartbreakingly close to another difficult date for McEntire: the death of her mother Jacqueline. The matriarch died on March 14, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

"One year ago yesterday, Mama went to heaven," the singer wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "I know she's still not giving up on me. Thank you Mama."