Reba McEntire To Star in New Fried Green Tomatoes Series

Be still our Southern hearts!

A series based on Fried Green Tomatoes starring Reba McEntire is reportedly in the works at NBC.

Reba and Fried Green Tomatoes? Pinch us, please!

The show, from the one-and-only Norman Lear, is a modern-day take on the award-winning movie and New York Times bestseller. According to Variety, the hour-long drama will explore the lives of descendants from the original work, A.K.A. one of the most beloved Southern tales of all time.

“When present-day Idgie Threadgoode (McEntire) returns to Whistle Stop after a decade away, she must wrestle with a changed town, estranged daughter, faltering café, and life-changing secret,” Variety teases.

McEntire is executive producing the show along with Lear—who also executive produced the Fried Green Tomatoes movie. Fannie Flagg, author of the original novel and co-writer of the film’s screenplay, will also executive produce.

Flag's novel, Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café, was published in 1987 and was adapted into a film four years later in 1991. The movie starred Jessica Tandy, Kathy Bates, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker, and Cicely Tyson.