Reba McEntire Reflects on How Quarantine Has Helped Her Find Peace with Mom's Death

"We had so many great times, going through drawers and boxes, and found pictures we’d never seen before, and we cried, we laughed, we toasted Mama. It was just an absolute, huge blessing to get to do that."

In march, Reba McEntire's mom, Jacqueline McEntire, died from cancer at the age of 93.

While it's hard to spin the devastating coronavirus pandemic positively, there certainly have been threads of lightness to emerge from this turbulent chapter in global history. Personally, for Reba, that bit of beauty was affording her the time to slow down during quarantine and savor memories of her mom with her family in her home state of Oklahoma.

In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show, McEntire opened up about the experience of being with her family during this difficult time. "It was a true blessing, Hoda, It really was,” she admitted to Kotb. “I got to stay there at Mama’s house and help…clean everything out. We had so many great times, going through drawers and boxes, and found pictures we’d never seen before, and we cried, we laughed, we toasted Mama. It was just an absolute, huge blessing to get to do that," she continues, later adding that she finds solace in knowing her mom is reunited with her deceased husband.

Previously, McEntire had expressed this sentiment on social media, saying, "Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends."

Later in her segment on the TODAY show, McEntire also shared some wisdom about how to persevere during this turbulent chapter: "When you can, take this time to stop, smell the roses and just reconfirm why you’re here, and just take time for your family, your friends. Just sit and breathe."

WATCH: Reba McEntire's Best Advice