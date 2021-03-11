Reba McEntire 2011 Concert at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, to Stream for Free on YouTube This Friday

It's been a big month for Reba fans. Last week, it was announced that McEntire will star in and produce two movies for Lifetime, and one of the films will be a Christmas movie, with the working title of Christmas in Tune and featuring an original holiday song by McEntire. (The other film will not be holiday-themed.)

Now, McEntire is piggybacking that announcement with more good news: This Friday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. CST, fans can tune into YouTube here to watch a free broadcast of McEntire in concert during her 2011 "All The Women I Am" arena tour. In an Instagram post, McEntire also revealed she'll be "chatting live during the show," so we're hoping for plenty of commentary and insider intel from the country star herself.

Here's the YouTube description of the concert: "Filmed in 2011 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA, Reba: All The Women I Am features performances of Reba's greatest hits including 'Is There Life Out There,' 'Turn On The Radio' and more! This stream marks the first time the concert has been available digitally and in its entirety, including Reba's signature 'Fancy' encore." Mark your calendars and don't miss this one. Watch a promotional clip from the performance below.

As the coronavirus pandemic endures, we still can't see our favorite artists in concert, but we're grateful for these opportunities to bring the experience home and capture some of that amphitheater energy into our abodes. They've definitely got our appetites tickled for the day when we can all safely return to a live show!

