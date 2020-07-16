Reba: Live 1994 Concert Special Is Airing On YouTube This Friday Night

We all need more Reba McEntire in our lives these long, trying days. Well, good news, fellow fans, the country superstar's team is ready to deliver on that front: This Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m. CST her 1994 Reba: Live special will stream for the first time exclusively on YouTube for all to enjoy.

The show was filmed at the Omaha Civic Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and is filled with hits like "Walk On," a cover of Aretha Franklin's "Respect," "They Asked About You," and of course "Fancy." Needless to say, there are plenty of epic costumes throughout. Reba herself will celebrate the re-airing with fans through a chat on her YouTube channel here (the concert airs on the same page).

“This was one of my first big tours with all the dancers and costume changes, and it was my very first network television special,” shares Reba in a press release from Universal Music Group Nashville. “It’s so much fun to get to revisit it and share it with my fans all these years later! I hope they enjoy it and I can’t wait to share some stories from the behind the scenes during the chat.

More awesome news for Reba groupies? It was also recently announced that Reba will join fellow Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill for the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,933rd consecutive Saturday night broadcast on July 18, the day after the Reba: Live streaming—making it a really Reba-filled weekend. The performance will be available to watch on Circle TV, wsmonline.com, and SiriusXM.