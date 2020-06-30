Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Is the Top Affordable Beach Town to Retire In, According to Realtor.com

If you're planning for retirement, you might want to set your sights on Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, at least according to Realtor.com in a new roundup of the top 10 affordable beach town for retirement in the United States. And while you may think of spending your golden years in Florida, the Carolinas could prove an equally enticing option if you'd like to retire on the water.

In fact, two of the top three affordable beach towns to retire in were located in the Carolinas⁠—with Murrells Inlet securing the number one spot and Morehead City, North Carolina, in third place (Venice, Florida, came in second). To determine their rankings, Realtor.com crunched numbers for more than 1,300 waterfront towns, weighing factors like population of residents aged 55 and over per capita, affordability based on median home list price on the site, access to hospitals and other health care facilities, the number of social and fitness amenities, and more. To ensure geographic diversity, they kept their selections to one locale per state.

Overall, to snag that coveted slot as the best affordable beach town for retirement in the country, Murrells Inlet reigned supreme with a median listing price of $329,950. "Just 15 minutes south of the bustling tourist shops, boardwalks, and mini-golf courses of Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet offers retirees a quiet respite from that popular vacation town," describes Sara Ventiera in the Realtor.com article. "The former fishing village is bordered by a beautiful marsh shoreline and dotted with wooded areas. It also boasts a strong health care system, numerous golf courses, and a stunning sculpture park and wildlife preserve, Brookgreen Gardens, hailed as one of the Top 10 Gardens in the United States by TripAdvisor.

Personally, we also love that the area is home to Goat Island, which has peacocks, ducks, pelicans, goats, and more, as visitors throughout the year. Watch our video below.

WATCH: Welcome to Goat Island, a Little-Known Animal Lover’s Paradise off the South Carolina Coast

In second place, Venice, Florida, meanwhile, boasts a median listing price of $299,950, and is located just outside of the arts and culture mecca of Sarasota. Morehead City, North Carolina, rounding out the top three, clocks in at $339,050 for its median listing price and is a match made in paradise for boating aficionados.

In addition to the aforementioned spots, Lewes (Delaware) and Rockport (Texas) also made the top ten list from our slice of the country. Learn more about Realtor's methodology and read the full list on Realtor.com here.