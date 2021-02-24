See It to Believe It: This Raleigh Home Is Hiding a World-Class Concert Hall

Plenty of people love live music. But few people have the means and ambition to install a world-class concert hall in their home.

John Q. Walker is not most people. The tech entrepreneur told The News & Observer that he spent years and millions of dollars to create the perfect performance space in his Raleigh, North Carolina, home.

The house—widely considered one of the best places to perform and record music in the country—has attracted quite a bit of attention since it hit the market in 2020. And it's not hard to see why.

In addition to the concert hall, the 6,366-square-foot house at 6605 Greywalls Lane has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, an art gallery, and a lap pool. And at its current listing price of $1.49 million, it's what Walker calls "a screaming deal."

He told The News & Observer that the pandemic is a big reason why he's selling his house. He hasn't hosted a concert there since last March.

As for the future of the one-of-a-kind house, well, that's up to the new buyer. But Walker told The News & Observer that it would be a mistake to use the concert hall for anything but music.

Who knows when it will be safe to enjoy live music again. In the meantime, turn on your favorite song and join us for a tour of this incredible home.