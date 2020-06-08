Queen Elizabeth's Official Birthday Will Be Celebrated With a Mini Trooping the Colour

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to upend daily life around the world, even the Royal Family isn't immune to the virus tossing plans out the window.

A British tradition since the 17th century, Trooping of the Colour honors the British Sovereign with a military ceremony and accompanying parade. Like countless other events around the globe, the birthday salute is going to look quite different this year. (Though Queen Elizabeth's official birthday is typically honored on the second Saturday in June—find out why the Queen has two birthdays here—her actual birth date is April 21st.)

Per a report at our sister publication PEOPLE, Queen Elizabeth will have a "mini" Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle, where the Queen and her husband have been staying amid the coronavirus crisis, on Saturday, June 13. "There will be a small, brief military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark The Queen’s official birthday," a Buckingham Palace spokesman told PEOPLE.

For now, more details are yet-to-be known, like whether or not the Queen's family, including her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, will be able to join in the celebration in any sort of socially distanced capacity on the grounds of Windsor Castle. For now, it appears the Queen is making the most of this difficult situation, even finding time to ride horses on the bucolic grounds of Windsor Castle.

No formal TV broadcast announcement has been made yet, but PEOPLE shared that the military salute will likely be aired by the BBC. We hope we can tune into this special occasion, even though it may be in a different format than the giant festivities we're used to seeing.

