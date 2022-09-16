Why The Royals Are Wearing Pearls, A Southern Favorite, To Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth
If there's one thing the British monarchs and Southerners have in common, it's a respect for tradition. That, and an appreciation for pearls. And with the Royal Family gathered for the mourning of Queen Elizabeth II, expect to see plenty of both.
In accordance with tradition, royal ladies such as the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Anne, and Queen Consort Camilla, will accessorize with pearl jewelry for the funeral as well as the solemn events leading up to it.
Pearls symbolize everything from wisdom and wealth to purity. And in sad times, the gemstones serve as a symbol of grief. Royals have worn pearls as "mourning jewelry" in a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria. After the death of her husband Prince Albert, the Queen famously wore black for the rest of her life, accessorizing only with black, colorless, or pearl jewelry. She wore strands of pearls, thought to represent tears, for 40 years.
Queen Elizabeth herself wore pearls to the funerals of Princess Diana, Princess Margaret, and King George VI.
Pearls were everywhere for the queen's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. The Princess of Wales wore a diamond and pearl leaf brooch which had once belonged to the queen as well as pearl drop earrings believed to have once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Viewing of Queen Elizabeth's casket in Westminster Hall will end early Monday morning, ahead of her state funeral. A procession will lead the queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey around 5:30 a.m. ET Monday. Her funeral is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. ET (11 a.m. local). The Queen will be buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.