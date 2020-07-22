Have the Best Movie Nights Ever at Home With This Amazing Projector

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This summer, as we all adjust to spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, it's time to spruce up your evening activities and add some more fun to your weekend routine. So far, we've mixed up more festive cocktails, baked more bread, and played more hands of Gin Rummy than we could ever recall.

Now, it's time to up your game in the electronics department and brace yourself for the most incredible movie and TV-bingeing nights at home that you've ever had. Behold the QKK Mini Projector, available on Amazon Prime for $149.99. We first heard about this standout projector from our friends over at House Beautiful, and now we're eager to set up shop ourselves. With an 100-inch projector screen included, this Amazon #1 best-seller in the slide projector category has a 4.6-star average rating of more than 3,000 reviews.

The high-resolution LED projector works wonderfully indoors, but if you're lucky enough to have an outdoor space, we recommend hanging up the screen there for an al fresco experience. In addition to being compatible with computers, Roku sticks, and mobile devices, the projector also works with DVD players (praise Heavens we'll still be able to play our Mary Kate & Ashley movie collection this summer) and video game systems. The projector provides up to 50,000 hours of play-time until you'll need to get a replacement lamp.

