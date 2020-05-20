Publix Debuts Limited-Edition Ice Cream Flavors and We Can't Wait to Dig Into Southern Banana Pudding

Well, thanks to fan-favorite grocery store Publix , you can enjoy the two combined in the form of their delightful Southern Banana Pudding ice cream, part of the latest release of flavors from their private label limited-edition ice cream collection. The indulgent dessert features a French custard ice cream base with ample amounts of creamy banana sauce and pieces of vanilla wafers sprinkled in throughout the pint. We hear it pairs really well with sweet tea and sunshine.

As most Publix enthusiasts well know, the grocer's private label limited-edition ice cream products are big hits—with some flavors developing their own cult followings like Hula Hula Macadamia, which even has its own Facebook page Where's My Hula Hula Ice Cream?. Now, the latest group of ice cream flavors includes a mix of re-releases based on popular customer demand and new flavors, all available in quart sizes now through August. In addition to Southern Banana Pudding, the line includes two other comebacks, Boston Crème Donut and Pecan Turtle Fudge. Newcomers to the lineup are Buckeyes and Fudge, Caramel Coast Getaway, Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake, Piña Colada, and Mackinac Island Fudge. We guess we'll have to try them all to confirm our favorites, but Mackinac Island Fudge with its rich vanilla-ﬂavored ice cream studded generously with thick Mackinac fudge and chewy fudge chunks is a top contender along with Caramel Coast Getaway, partly for the way its name just rolls off your tongue, and partly for the caramel-flavored ice cream combined with swizzles of sea salt caramel and luscious caramel mini cups.