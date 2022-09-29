Publix Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts

The Florida-based supermarket chain is also activating a companywide checkout campaign.

Published on September 29, 2022
Publix
Photo: John Greim/Getty Images

As Florida comes to terms with the unfathomable destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, a hometown corporation is stepping up.

Publix has announced a $1 million donation to nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross and United Way, supporting relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian.

Starting tomorrow, September 30, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain is also activating a company-wide donation campaign, allowing customers and associates to help people affected by the hurricane. Donations may be made in any amount at checkout. According to a news release, 100-percent of donated funds will go to the American Red Cross, enabling them to respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

"I'm proud of our more than 230,000 associates who are working hard to take care of our customers, our communities and each other every day and especially in times of need," Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement. "We're grateful to Publix Charities for their generous donation to help the people who have been affected by Hurricane Ian."

Ian made an initial landfall off the coast of Fort Myers, Florida, Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 storm. Currently more than 2.5 people are without electricity.

This is a developing story.

