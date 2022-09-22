Publix Launches Fundraiser To Assist Puerto Rico's Hurricane Fiona Recovery

Publix has begun a register campaign to allow customers to aid in Puerto Rico's recovery from the ongoing effects of Hurricane Fiona, which claimed the lives of as many as eight people.

Fiona's Sunday landfall delivered flooding rains and an island-wide blackout to the U.S. territory. Heavy rain resulted in landslides, destroying roads, and isolating rural communities. As of Wednesday morning, more than 520,000 were without water and 1 million homes and businesses remained without power.

"Our Publix family extends beyond our local neighborhoods," Dwaine Stevens, Publix Director of Community Relations, said in a statement. "With many of our associates and customers having family members living in Puerto Rico, we are grateful to be able to help."

Donations can be made at checkout at any Publix store in Florida's Jacksonville, Lakeland, and Miami areas. According to a news release, 100% of the donations will go to the American Red Cross' efforts to help people recover from the effects of the storm.

In addition, Publix Super Markets Charities is making a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help support relief efforts in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Fiona.