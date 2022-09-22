News Publix Launches Fundraiser To Assist Puerto Rico's Hurricane Fiona Recovery “Our Publix family extends beyond our local neighborhoods.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: JOSE RODRIGUEZ/Getty Images Publix has begun a register campaign to allow customers to aid in Puerto Rico's recovery from the ongoing effects of Hurricane Fiona, which claimed the lives of as many as eight people. Fiona's Sunday landfall delivered flooding rains and an island-wide blackout to the U.S. territory. Heavy rain resulted in landslides, destroying roads, and isolating rural communities. As of Wednesday morning, more than 520,000 were without water and 1 million homes and businesses remained without power. "Our Publix family extends beyond our local neighborhoods," Dwaine Stevens, Publix Director of Community Relations, said in a statement. "With many of our associates and customers having family members living in Puerto Rico, we are grateful to be able to help." Donations can be made at checkout at any Publix store in Florida's Jacksonville, Lakeland, and Miami areas. According to a news release, 100% of the donations will go to the American Red Cross' efforts to help people recover from the effects of the storm. In addition, Publix Super Markets Charities is making a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help support relief efforts in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Fiona. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit