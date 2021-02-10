Drew and Jonathan Scott Debut Stunning New Collection of Wallpaper at The Home Depot

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Has spending all this time at home this past year made you realize you could use a design refresh? And have you spent said time at home watching more than your fair share of Property Brothers episodes on HGTV? Welcome to the club.

And now...perhaps it's time to welcome yourself to the Jonathan and Drew Scott wallpaper club, too. As the brothers shared in a recent blog post, they've unveiled their latest collection of Scott Living wallpaper, with the new debuts available exclusively at The Home Depot through February 28. "This collection is all about making the familiar fresh again," they write. "Whether they're patterns evoking everything from the sea to your favorite sweater, or a mix of botanicals that ranges from dramatic to playful."

Our favorite of the bunch—pictured below—is this dreamy Sorrel Light Grey Botanical (Buy It: $198 for roll that covers 56.4-square-feet; HomeDepot.com). How much would this pretty paper cheer up a bathroom or home office?

On social media, you can get more glimpses of the new patterns, so check out some more of the beautiful new wallpaper patterns below. Or, head to this page on HomeDepot.com to see the entire collection of Scott Living wallpaper.

If you can't get enough of the Property Brothers, may we suggest reading the two words that stop Drew and Jonathan Scott from buying a home and why they say you shouldn't use bright white paint inside of old houses? Superfans: What's your favorite piece of advice you've gotten from the Scott brothers from watching their home transformations over the years?

