These wooden structures are beautiful, practical, and a must for steamy Southern summers.

A Pergola is Key to a Stylish and Comfortable Backyard Oasis, Property Brothers Say

Months of sheltering in place have us all looking at our homes a bit differently. And, as the weather warms up, we’ve turned that critical eye to our backyards.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are looking at their backyards as their own personal parks. The patches of grass we used to complain about having to mow have become prized possessions… miniature getaways.

Like many people, we’re found ourselves looking for ways to transform our boring backyard into a relaxing oasis.

Fortunately, Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott know just what to do. On the latest episode of their newest series, Celebrity IOU, the bros help comedian Rebel Wilson renovate her best friend’s yard with the goal of turning it into a relaxing Shangri-la.

Because Nicole loves dining outside, Drew and Jonathan come up with an outdoor space optimized for cooking and entertaining. That means a barbecue, an outdoor fridge, and a large table.

But our favorite part is the wood beam pergola that extends from the house. It’s beautiful, practical, and a must for steamy Southern summers.

“A pergola will not only keep everyone cool,” Jonathan explains, “it’s an architectural feature that will impress their guests as well.”

With the addition of some privacy screens and outdoor furniture we’d be thrilled to have inside our homes, the threesome manages to create a backyard for Nicole that’s both stylish and welcoming.

“Extending the indoor living vibe to the outside is not always easy,” Jonathan explains. “You need to have the furniture and accent pieces that feel as if they could be on the inside of your house.”