Watch an Exclusive Clip from New PBS Documentary Lucy Worsley's Royal Photo Album

Mark your calendars, on Sunday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET, you're going to want to tune into PBS to watch Lucy Worsley's Royal Photo Album. In the one-hour special, the British historian looks at some of the most famous and infamous photos of the royal family and examines their relationship with the medium, from staged "royal walkabouts" to tabloid snapshots.

In the exclusive clip above, Worsley discusses Princess Margaret, her style, and her relationship with the camera, as well as her tumultuous relationship with Antony Armstrong-Jones, who became the Earl of Snowdon after the couple married in 1960.

In the show, Worsley looks at famous and lesser known photos alike of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and more, as well as takes viewers back to some of the earliest pictures of the British royals, taken in the 19th century of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert, and their children. In the special Worsley also recreates the Queen’s famed coronation portrait, pulls attention-grabbing outfits from the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection, talks to current royal photographers Anwar Hussein and Chris Jackson, and more. There are also some humorous moments in the special, such as when Worsley sits for her personal Victorian-style portrait.

As Worsley puts it, “A photograph is never just a photo. It always has a meaning that goes deep beneath the surface, and nobody knows this better than the royal family themselves.”

Eager to tune in? Lucy Worsley's Royal Photo Album will stream online simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast.