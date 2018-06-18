The Surprising Story Behind Princess Diana's Signature Haircut
If you loved Princess Diana's classic tousled hairdo, you're not alone. The timeless haircut has inspired thousands of cuts around the world, and manages to be equal parts elegant and relaxed.
Now, in a recent interview with Town and Country, Diana's personal hairdresser, Richard Dalton, sheds (pun intended) some new intel on the beloved royal's iconic look. "Apparently, the princess wanted much shorter, easier hair for an upcoming trip to Africa, but was concerned about what impact a drastic change might have. Their solution was to cut it in imperceptible increments," writes Steven Stolman in the piece. "Whatever I did to her hair became front page news," Dalton told Town and Country. "We had to be very careful. We had to do it one-fourth of an inch at a time over several weeks."
Clearly, the regular trims and Dalton's diligence paid off, as to this day, the cropped, side-swept look remains a popular choice for women around the globe.
