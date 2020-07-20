The queen famously wore the gown to the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in London in 1962.

Princess Beatrice Borrowed Her Wedding Dress From Her Grandmother, the Queen

Princess Beatrice wore the ultimate “something borrowed” for her private wedding ceremony to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday.

Beatrice's beautiful gown is a vintage dress from Queen Elizabeth’s own closet, according to a Buckingham Palace press release.

Image zoom PA Images/Getty Images

For its return to the spotlight more than half a century later, the stunning, ivory dress was altered by trusted royal stylists Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.

The taffeta dress, designed by Norman Hartnell, is trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and featured new organza sleeves, diamanté adornments, and a checkered, geometric bodice.

The dress isn’t the only item Beatrice borrowed from her grandmother’s closet. The 31-year-old also donned the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was worn by Queen Elizabeth for her 1947 wedding ceremony to Prince Philip. The bride’s “something old” was reportedly made in 1919 from a diamond necklace from Queen Victoria.

A source told People that the historic tiara is “arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet.”

"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice,” the source explained. “It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close.”

Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the British throne, had been engaged to Mapelli Mozzi since last September. After the coronavirus pandemic interfered with the original wedding date of May 29, the couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents, siblings, and the queen.

“Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family," the palace said in a statement Saturday.