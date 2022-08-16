"From Fulton Shelter to Super Stardom": Georgia Rescue Pup Stars in Summer Blockbuster
A Georgia dog is enjoying her time in the spotlight after a bit of a rough start.
Fulton County Animal Services in Atlanta revealed on Facebook over the weekend that a former resident of theirs is the four-legged star of Hulu's new hit movie, Prey.
"Fulton County Animal Services was thrilled to find out that one of our former residents has hit the bigtime," the shelter wrote alongside photos of the pup. "Coco, who came into our care at the beginning of 2021, is the breakout star of one of this summer's biggest movie hits, Prey."
Prey, the latest installment in the Predator franchise, takes place 300 years ago and follows a skilled Comanche warrior named Naru in her fight to protect her tribe against predators. Coco plays Sarii, Naru's four-legged companion.
According to Fulton County Animal Services, Coco, who had no prior film experience, was adopted by a family who "work in the entertainment industry, who had this opportunity for her, and she is loving her new life."
Coco was originally meant to have a small role in the movie, but her popularity among test audiences encouraged director Dan Trachtenberg to include more of her in the film.
"We are SO delighted that Coco found the life she has, and is now shining a light on the potential of shelter dogs and what they are capable of when given a chance," the animal shelter said.
Go Coco!