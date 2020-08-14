Preorder Ree Drummond's New Book, Frontier Follies, on Marriage and Motherhood on the Family Ranch

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage & Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere will be released on November 17, 2020.

It's the announcement we've all been waiting for, fellow Pioneer Woman fans. Drummond has shared the title and details of her latest book, and we couldn't be more excited.

Drumroll please, Drummond's latest book is....Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage & Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere, available now on Amazon for preorder (from $13.99 for the Kindle edition). Even the title's release is still a few month's out, it's already a #1 best-seller in the motherhood category on Amazon.

Recently, when chatting with her daughter Alex in a video tour of Pawhuska posted on The Pioneer Woman Magazine's Instagram account, Drummond had dropped some hints, saying, "[I'm working on] my book, it's going to be coming out in November...I'm writing a book about life on the ranch over the past 25 years, so it takes focus."

Now, Drummond has taken to social media to reveal more details on the tome, as well as to share the book's front cover. "In this book of real-life stories from the ranch, I talk about marital spats, parenting neuroses, run-ins with wildlife, ER visits, triumphs, tribulations, love, loss . . . and some unexpected new developments in our lives," Drummond shares. "This book is both a love letter and a laugh letter, and I hope it makes you smile...and maybe get to know me a little better." Read the full post below.

In a follow-up post, Drummond also was kind enough to show fans the back cover of the book, a gorgeous headshot of The Pioneer Woman that's giving us serious eye makeup envy.

