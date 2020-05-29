This Maryland Mansion Is Hiding an Entire Turn-Of-The-Century Town in Its Basement

Can’t decide between a sprawling colonial mansion and your own turn-of-the-century town? Well, we have good news. With this one-of-kind home in Potomac, Maryland, you can have both—and it will only cost you $4.5 million.

Twitter user Jason Shevrin accidentally stumbled upon one of the most unbelievable listings we’ve ever seen: a seven-bedroom, 12,089-square foot home with a full-scale replica of a vintage, small-town Main Street decked out for Christmas in its basement.

The photos Shevrin shared of his discovery quickly went viral on the social media platform.

From the outside, the home looks like your typical $4.5 million mansion, but a scroll through the listing's 89 photos reveal that it is anything but.

Image zoom Realtor.com

A nondescript staircase reveals a hidden, cobblestone Main Street, complete with 15 unique storefronts and a handful of (working!) classic cars. There's even a Christmas tree with artificial snow outside the movie theater, an old-timey bar with a pool table, a post office, and a flower shop/café that looks plucked straight out of a Hallmark movie set.