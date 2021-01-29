Popeyes Has Removed Both the Cajun Rice and Green Bean Sides from Its Menu

It started with a tip from a concerned citizen. Thrown by an experience her husband had at a Popeyes drive-thru, a woman named Julie turned to Allison Robicelli at The Takeout for help.

Julie's allegation was shocking: Popeyes had discontinued their Cajun Rice side! "At least that's what they told him at the drive-thru," she said of her husband's fateful fast-food interaction.

Could it be? Would they really have discontinued one of their most popular sides? Incredulous, Robicelli reached out to Popeyes.

"At Popeyes, we are always listening to feedback from our guests and looking for ways to improve our menu," the fast-food chain responded via email. "So, after thoughtful consideration, our Cajun Rice and Green Beans are no longer on the permanent menu. However, we still have a bunch of delicious sides."

There it was. The Cajun Rice and Green Beans had been officially 86ed from their menu.

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Credit: Popeyes Right: Credit: Popeyes

Popeyes available sides now include Cajun Fries, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Red Beans and Rice, Coleslaw, and A la Carte Biscuits.