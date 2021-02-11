Planters is Hiring a New Crew of “Peanutters” to Drive the 26-Foot Nutmobile

Everyone knows about the lucky "Hotdoggers" behind the wheel of Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile, but what about the nutty few chosen to drive America's other novelty vehicle, the Planters Nutmobile?

This 26-foot peanut on wheels dates back to 1935, which means it's a year older than the iconic Wienermobile. The oversized nut is driven by a team of "Peanutters," who take turns driving the Nutmobile across the country dressed as the brand's nutty mascot.

After dying and being reborn as Baby Nut last year, Mr. Peanut is back with a job opportunity for recent college grads. The monocle-clad legume is looking for nine new Peanutters to chauffeur him from coast to coast in the Nutmobile.

The official job posting describes the ideal candidate as an "outgoing, creative, friendly, exuberant, and 'always-on' college graduate with an appetite for adventure and desire to see the world through the windshield of a giant legume."

Those who think they have what it takes to succeed at this once-in-a-lifetime experience can apply for the gig now through February 19, 2021.

WATCH: 5 Divine Peanut Butter Desserts

The responsibilities of a Peanutter include the following:

Driving the Planters Nutmobile and delighting fans across the country

Embodying Mr. Peanut by performing little acts of extraordinary substance in local communities

Participating in volunteer opportunities such as serving at food banks and delivering meals to the elderly

Organizing promotions, contributing to brand social content, and pitching TV, radio, and print media

Representing Planters as a brand specialist and spokesperson through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, retail, and charity functions

Traveling to a new city every week while enjoying all the Planters nuts their heart desires

For more information visit PlantersNutmobile.com.