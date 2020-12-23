Exclusive: Sold-Out Pioneer Woman Quilt Sets Will Return to Walmart January 2

All hail the Pawhuska Princess. Ree Drummond and her empire of Pioneer Woman products—from slow cookers to dog treats remain incredibly popular. So popular in fact, some items just fly off the shelves, like her new line of quilts. The bedding sets in her signature bright, colorful, florals sold out in 24 hours earlier this month. Now, hot off the release of her new apparel line at Walmart, Drummond has revealed to Southern Living that the quilt sets will be back on store shelves and at Walmart.com on January 2. Some stores may even get them earlier so keep your eyes peeled at your local outpost. You may just be able to snag the perfect last minute Christmas gift for Mama!

"I am beyond excited to bring back The Pioneer Woman quilts for customers to purchase who missed the initial offering earlier this month. Available in three beautiful prints, these three-piece Quilt sets are colorful, vibrant, and so easy to fall in love with,” Drummond told us.

