You Can Score The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot for Only $59 on Walmart.com Right Now

So you want to cook like Ree Drummond? Us too. (To that end, check out these 25 Pioneer Woman Recipes That Will Save Dinnertime.) These days, we're craving all of Drummond's comfort food hits, from spaghetti pie to her husband Ladd's favorite chocolate pie. We're also looking for the best ways to save time in the kitchen, yet still pull off restaurant-worthy meals. For us, that means two words: Instant Pot.

Well, four actually: Pioneer Woman Instant Pot. Good news: Drummond's Instant Pot—covered in a beautiful flower pattern—is on sale now for $59 on Walmart.com. Typically $99, the 6-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer, is a true kitchen MVP. Currently, the multi-functional appliance is available in two colors-and-patterns combos, "Breezy Blossoms" (pictured above) and "Vintage Floral," a teal design with burnt orange and yellow flowers.

Clearly, with an average rating of 4.7 stars, fans can't get enough of the versatile tool. "I bought this from Walmart a year ago and wanted to test this completely before I reviewed. This product is wonderful. It works for stews, meatballs, and even desserts," a review from one satisfied user this past December reads. "My favorite is making brownies in it. Who could think you can make desserts in an instant pot? The buttons are still good and easy to read. With proper care, this product will last! The design is beautiful. This product is worth the spurge."

If you're still on the fence and new to the world of multi-cookers, consider this happy customer's review: "I've had this instant pot for several weeks now and I love it! It looks great which is a plus since I have no room for it in my cabinets so it's on my counter top," the reviewer writes. "I use it most nights for dinner because it is so easy to cook with and there's only one pot to wash! I was a little late to the instant pot game but I'm so glad I finally got one," she continues, noting the importance of having extra sealing rings (since they hold odor).

