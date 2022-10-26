News Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles Of Pine-Sol Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination You’re going to want to check your cleaning cabinet ASAP. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: CPSC The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the nationwide recall of 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol products this morning due to the potential presence of bacteria that can cause serious infection. The eight recalled products may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with weakened immune systems who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria. Recalled cleaning products include: Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents. CloroxPro Pine-Sol All-Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents. Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners. Note: Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not included in this recall. CPSC Consumers should immediately stop using the above Pine-Sol products with date codes beginning with "A4" and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249—an indication that the product was produced prior to September 2022. The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces. All were manufactured at Clorox's facility in Forest Park, Georgia. CPSC Consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price (with receipt), or of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (without receipt). So far no incidents have been reported. For more information and to submit a reimbursement request visit pinesolrecall.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit