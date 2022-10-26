Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles Of Pine-Sol Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the nationwide recall of 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol products this morning due to the potential presence of bacteria that can cause serious infection.

The eight recalled products may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with weakened immune systems who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Recalled cleaning products include:

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents.

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All-Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents.

Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

Note: Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not included in this recall.

CPSC

Consumers should immediately stop using the above Pine-Sol products with date codes beginning with "A4" and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249—an indication that the product was produced prior to September 2022. The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces. All were manufactured at Clorox's facility in Forest Park, Georgia.

CPSC

Consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price (with receipt), or of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (without receipt).

So far no incidents have been reported.

For more information and to submit a reimbursement request visit pinesolrecall.com.