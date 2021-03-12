New Discovery+ Series Pig Royalty Is a "Texas-Sized Drama" About the Crazy World of Competitive Pig Showing
*Rolls in the mud with excitement.*
Brace yourself for a bundle of adorable animals, guys and gals. A new show is comin' to town, and it's practically got us oinking with glee: On Tuesday, March 23, Pig Royalty will premiere on the recently launched streaming platform, discovery+. The first two episodes will also air on the Discovery Channel starting on the same date.
The new royalty, ahem, reality show is set primarily in Helotes, Texas, about a half-hour outside of San Antonio, and takes viewers into the wonderful and strange world of pig show competitions, specifically zooming in on the rivalry between two families, the Baleros and the Rihns, who bring about as much Texas sass and drama as the pigs bring cuteness. As the Discovery press release sums up the spectacle:
Pigs, Texas, some good old-fashioned competition, what more could you want out of a reality show? We have a feeling this show is going to be our new favorite in our ever-growing collection of animal reality series.
So go ahead and mark your calendars for March 23. We can't think of a better weeknight activity than stepping into this strange and fascinating pastime from afar. No pigpen-cleanup required!