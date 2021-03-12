New Discovery+ Series Pig Royalty Is a "Texas-Sized Drama" About the Crazy World of Competitive Pig Showing

Throughout the season, we’ll see each family practice with their prized pigs day and night in order to win the coveted ‘buckles,’ either for showmanship or breed champion, along with scholarships and hefty cash prizes. Audiences are introduced to a whole new universe of fierce pig show coaches and ‘pig parents,’ who live and breathe pig shows and watch over the next generation of competitors. We’ll meet matriarch Michelle Balero and her champion daughters McKayla, McKenzie, and McCall who train their cousin Taytain “The Nugget” Diaz (11) and have a reputation for drama and the buckles to back it up; The Rihn’s, headed up by matriarch Jodi who, along with her daughters Kammi and Keylie, is looking to make her son Kannen (12) a winner and has some scores to settle with The Baleros; and Jody Rihn’s friends the Tyks’, headed by mothers Mandy and Kristen, who are underdogs looking to get their son Brandon (16) back in the game.