Add Pickle Juice to Your Next Martini

With happy hours being traded across the country for Zoom cocktail dates with friends during the coronavirus outbreak, we're all looking for creative drink recipes to imbibe at home these days (okay, and maybe to intrigue interest from our loved ones on video chat).

That's why we've recently taken to the "pickletini." Served up in a classic martini glass, we love the playful pickle garnish, but what we love even more is how good it tastes. The secret ingredient, of course, for this riff on a dirty martini, is pickle juice, and it's the perfect savory cocktail for all your adult beverage needs. Our sister site, AllRecipes.com, shares our favorite pickletini recipe: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add 2.5-ounces of vodka and 1-ounce of pickle juice. Cover and shake until the outside of your cocktail shaker becomes frosted. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with your pickle of choice. If you're feeling really fancy, you can also garnish with a few olives or pearl onions, too.

You can watch this pickletini come to life in the below video:

We recently were reminded of our love for the pickletini in an article which came across our radar from lifestyle website Simplemost. As writer Kim Wong-Shing points out for the site, you can feel free to dampen the strong pickle flavor in this cocktail by partly replacing the pickle juice with dry vermouth, a martini recipe must-have.

WATCH: How To Make A Peach Chiller

Well, we guess that settles it then. We'll be having a bloody mary for dinner, washed down by a pickletini for accompaniment. Perhaps we'll even throw in a bowl of pretzels to round out our salty, briny feast.