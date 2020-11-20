This UV-C Light Smartphone Sanitizer Has Thousands of Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, our home arrival routine since March has looked something like this: Wash our hands while we sing happy birthday, remove our face mask, drink the most refreshing glass of water ever. Then, we reach for our cell phone and say a little prayer it's not covered in germs.

No more! Meet the PhoneSoap 3 available in black and white for $79.95 on Amazon Prime. Using UV-C light, the PhoneSoap kills 99.99% of germs (per laboratory tests) and each machine includes one USB port and one USB-C port so you can charge your device while it's getting sanitized. In addition to your phone or iPod, you can also place your keys, wireless headphones, credit cards, jewelry, and anything else that fits inside the machine's bay to be sanitized. To use, you simply plug the device into an outlet (or keep it plugged in), put your item(s) inside, close the lid, and wait 10 minutes until the device finishes its cleaning cycle—a light on the top of the machine turns off when it's done.

The black and white versions of the PhoneSoap 3 have a combined total of more than 2,600 five-star ratings on Amazon Prime, and many glowing reviews. (Other colors are available on Amazon too, FYI.)

"Actually I did a lot of research on this type of sterilization of phones before I bought this. Everything I found by scientists or electronics reviewers said that it does in fact kill all those gross germs that are ALL OVER our phones. You can’t see it—the phone doesn’t look any different when you take it out, but I’ll trust the experts who say this light is working. It makes me feel better after I clean it so I guess that’s a win," wrote one satisfied reviewer.

"I just received my PhoneSoap unit and I already love it! It only took a few minutes to sanitize my phone and it's as simple as plugging the unit in, and closing the lid, and the quality is great! I 'washed' my keys and cash too...other germ-ridden things we touch all the time! I'm purchasing PhoneSoap products for my kids this Christmas!" another happy customer shared.

If you're looking for speedier sanitization time—just five minutes to the PhoneSoap 3's 10 minutes—and a slightly larger bay for your phone and other accessories, the PhoneSoap Pro is available on Amazon here for $119.95. How about e-readers, remotes, children's toys, bottles, or other larger items you'd like to sanitize? There's a PhoneSoap for that—check out the HomeSoap UV Sanitzer (pictured below) on Amazon Prime for $199.95 here.

