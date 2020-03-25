Peeps Manufacturer Suspending Production Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Sad news, y'all. Just Born, the Pennsylvania-based candy manufacturer that makes Peeps, announced on Tuesday that it is temporarily suspending production due to the "rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation."
The third-generation family-owned business is reported to have halted production on the beloved Easter candy this morning. The suspension is slated to last until at least April 7, Just Born shared in a press release.
"We will take this opportunity to further clean and sanitize our production facilities, offices, and corporate headquarters," the brand explained.
Fortunately, enough Peeps have been produced and shipped to retailers to get us through this upcoming Easter season. So please, don't start hoarding the pastel treats—there are more than enough to go around.
The same can't be said for the 99-year-old company's other confections, however. "We do have inventory of Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales, and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews for the short term, but may experience out of stocks on several individual items," the company revealed. "We will continue to work with our retail partners to ensure that the fans of our brands can continue to enjoy them during this challenging time."
Fingers crossed they're back up and running soon!