Pedigree is Hosting Dog Adoptions on Zoom so You Can Meet Your New Best Friend from Home

With millions of Americans sheltering in place, the coronavirus pandemic has been a boon for dog adoption. But not every would-be pet parent is comfortable with having to leave home to meet with rescue pups. Recognizing this, Pedigree has come up with a way to support pet adoption, while ensuring the safety of prospective adopters and shelter employees.

Through its new “Dogs on Zoom” campaign, the pet food brand is hosting virtual dog adoption events at select shelters so people meet and adopt a new pet, completely contact-free.

Pedigree is kicking off the digital matchmaking in its hometown of Nashville. The pilot Dogs on Zoom adoption events are taking place at the Nashville Humane Association on May 11-13 at 5:00 PM CT. To further maintain social distance, all dogs are delivered to their new homes via curbside drop off.

And that’s not all. For every dog adopted during these virtual shelter events, Pedigree will cover the full adoption fee, as well as the Zoom membership and equipment costs for the shelter. The brand hopes to expand the program and include more animal shelters in the near future.