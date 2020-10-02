Pearland Mayor Tom Reid celebrated his 95th birthday on Wednesday. How, might you ask? Well, on the job, of course!

“When I Get Old, I'll Start Slowing Down Some": Longtime Texas Mayor Celebrates 95th Birthday

Mayor Tom Reid has been a fixture of the Pearland, Texas, government since the 1970s.

The WWII veteran and former NASA contractor has enjoyed a non-consecutive, four-decade run as mayor of the Greater Houston city. Reid worked at Johnson Space Center from 1965-97, where he was part of a team that supervised and managed missions including Gemini and the Apollo.

Reid, who also holds the distinction of being among the oldest mayors in the country, celebrated his 95th birthday on Wednesday. How, might you ask? Well, on the job, of course!

“Happy 95th birthday to Mayor Tom Reid!” the City of Pearland wrote on Facebook. “Even though it is his birthday, he's hard at work at City Hall. So, the cupcakes came to him!”

After serving as a council member for five years in the 1970s, Reid was first elected mayor of Pearland in 1978 and served until 1990; he was elected again in 1997 and has served ever since.

In 2019, Reid announced that he would not seek reelection in May 2020.

“I love what I do, being mayor, serving the community and making the community something special,” he said in a city press release at the time. “But I think it’s time to now end this chapter and focus more on spending quality time with friends and family.”

But don’t let that fool you. The 95-year-old has no plans of slowing down.

"I feel more like 62,” he told ABC13 ahead of his 94th birthday last year. “When I get old, I'll start slowing down some."